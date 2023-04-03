The Grafton fireworks will be held July 2 this year according to the town's mayor. The city council recently approved a contract with Fireworks Authority Inc. to lock in a price of just under $13,000 for the display, to come from the city’s General Fund.
Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z he heard many good things about the company last year.
In addition, the council approved a resolution to bring the company back for a New Year’s Eve fireworks display at a cost of just over $7,000 to come from the Tourism Fund.