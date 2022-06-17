Tourism has been the economic driver in Grafton for decades, and the mayor says he’s hoping this summer will be a busy one. Flooding and the pandemic ate away at revenues in recent years, but with a second summer free of such challenges, the mood appears to be positive.
Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z he thinks the recent heat wave has been a non-factor in tourism terms.
He says while there are several bed and breakfasts for overnight stays, there has still not been anything definite on a rumored hotel development.