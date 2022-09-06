Tourism is the lifeblood for the City of Grafton, and even though the summer season wrapped up with the Labor Day weekend, there is still plenty do, according to the mayor. The various bed and breakfasts are open year-round, as are many of the restaurants and bars. Mike Morrow says there’s plenty of family friendly and free things to do as well.
He tells The Big Z the leaves should start to turn in a month or so.
Morrow reminds there are options for apple picking in the area. You can find out what’s going on in Grafton by clicking here: www.enjoygrafton.com