It’s time to craft a budget in Grafton. The mayor of the river town is planning for several projects that he says have been needed for some time, and he expects the money to be there thanks to a combination of tax money generated by tourism and the possibility of an increased Non-Home Rule Tax.
Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z they are looking at various public works projects in the new budget.
As for tourism, which is the city’s main economic driver, Morrow says they are allocating more money for the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, which handles all of its digital marketing. He says he is happy with the result he saw last year and wants to make sure to continue that partnership.