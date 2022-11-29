Santas by the dozen are expected to converge on Grafton next weekend. On December 10th it’s the 4th annual Santa Con – a pub crawl through town where you are invited to dress like Santa Claus and visit the local bars and restaurants.
Great Rivers and Routes President & CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z it’s quite the sight to see.
He says it draws participants and the curious from all over. It begins at 3pm. You can find more information about Santa Con here: https://www.facebook.com/events/5200922173347827