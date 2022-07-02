The traditional Independence Day celebration of fireworks in Grafton will be held tonight at dusk, and according to the town's mayor, will be a celebration much like other years. Mike Morrow tells The Big Z if you are looking for a place to watch the show from, your first option may be to head towards the lighthouse.
Morrow says the Grafton fireworks are one of several displays in the region, with Alton hosting their big show the following night, and large displays on Monday, July 4th in both Godfrey, and Jerseyville.