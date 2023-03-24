The Grafton Ferry will launch its 2023 season in a few weeks. The spring and summer will see the ferry used to shuttle motorists - especially tourists - back and forth between Illinois and Missouri several times each weekend.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z opening day is April 14, and rates are staying the same.
The ferry shortens the trip from Grafton to the St. Louis and St. Charles area by 20 to 30-minutes. You can find out more about the Grafton Ferry at: https://www.riversandroutes.com/cities-towns/visit-grafton/grafton-ferry/