Moving the Grafton Ferry toward a year-round schedule in the future is another step closer to happening. IDOT announced last fall that $210,000 has been included in the 2023 Statewide Planning & Research Program to conduct a study of the ferry systems in Grafton / Calhoun Region. A contract has now been awarded for that study.
Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z they will soon publish a schedule of what the consultants will be looking at.
The Grafton Ferry shortens the trip from Grafton to the St. Louis and St. Charles area by 20 – 30 minutes. Traditionally, the ferry only operates on a weekend schedule.