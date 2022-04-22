The Grafton Ferry will be making the trips between Grafton and St. Charles, Missouri beginning today. The ferry's operation during the spring and summer is welcome news to those who travel back and forth to Missouri, and the local merchants are especially glad to see its return.
Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z the ferry gives a big boost to the tourism industry.
Jobe says they continue to work with elected leaders to get permission for the ferry to run 7 days a week. A plan to submit to the regulators that could make that happen is currently being crafted. For more information on the Grafton Ferry, click here: https://www.riversandroutes.com/cities-towns/visit-grafton/grafton-ferry/