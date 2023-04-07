Grafton Ferry by STL From Above.jpeg

The Grafton Ferry

The Grafton Ferry will launch its 2023 season one week from today. The spring and summer will see the ferry used to shuttle motorists - especially tourists - back and forth between Illinois and Missouri several times each weekend.

Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z opening day is April 14, and the operator – Calhoun Ferry Company – is keeping rates the same as last year.

Morrow - Ferry April 14.mp3

The ferry shortens the trip from Grafton to the St. Louis and St. Charles area by 20 to 30-minutes. You can find out more about the Grafton Ferry at https://www.riversandroutes.com/cities-towns/visit-grafton/grafton-ferry/