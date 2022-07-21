Grafton voters doubled its non-home rule tax in the June Primary Election from .5% to 1%. One of the things that will allow the city to do is provide pay raises to its police and municipal workers. The city council approved a resolution to do just that on Tuesday.
Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z it’s something he and Police Chief Eric Spanton have talked about a lot.
Morrow says the resolution that was passed this week also includes an IRA match for police and municipal workers that goes into effect January 1, 2023.