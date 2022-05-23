Overnight stays in Grafton are quite popular, and the city wants to make sure it’s getting it’s cut of taxes from the industry. With the advent of online booking agencies, the thought is some tax money is not being collected, so the city has updated its taxing forms.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z there are also new forms for businesses in Business District 1, which includes all of the businesses in the footprint of the skylift.
There has been a lot of work on licensing over the past year according to Morrow, who says they have been working on keeping better track of the number of guest houses. In addition to the changes in wording, these forms now include the city logo and are downloadable from the city’s website, according to Morrow.