Governor JB Pritzker says state officials are closely monitoring the new COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant. Although Illinois is currently in good shape, the BA-2 variant is a concern, says the governor.
So far, it doesn't seem to be having the effect here as in other parts of the world.
Governor Pritzker says the state is ready for a potential surge, with plenty of tests and more COVID treatments available. He's asking schools to have a solid testing plan in place in the event cases begin to rise again.