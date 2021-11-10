Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a law clarifying the state's Right of Conscience Act so it doesn't apply to COVID-19 mandates.
The act was designed to protect healthcare providers refusing to perform a service because it goes against their beliefs. But it's being cited now in lawsuits over vaccine and testing mandates.
During floor debate, Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie argued against the change, saying getting the shot should be a personal decision.
The new law doesn't take effect until June, but supporters are hopeful it sends a message to the courts that the state's Right of Conscience Act was never meant to be used during a global pandemic.