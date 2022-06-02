Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week signed a nursing home reform bill he said will improve care at facilities across the state by addressing a number of issues.
House Bill 0246 aims to improve care for nursing home residents by holding facility owners accountable by tying funding increases into improved care for its residents.
The reform principles include increased funding that is tied to staffing levels, a new pay scale for certified nursing assistants that increases wages based on years of experience, and funding connected to improving key quality measures.
The governor called it a step in the right direction for the state of Illinois.
"Today we take a giant leap forward in delivering the care, dignity, and respect that our valued seniors deserve," Pritzker said.
The legislation will require the use of federal funding, which is still pending approval.
"We are investing more than $700 million in Medicaid funding towards an equity-driven staffing model, a standard that rewards higher quality care," Pritzker said, adding the measure puts an end to a "profits over people" practice.
The legislation also establishes pay hikes for eligible workers. Theresa Eagleson, director of the Department of Healthcare and Family Services, said these increases will lead to better care for the nursing home residents.
"This will drive better staffing levels, improved care, and a better quality of life for so many people ..." Eagleson said. "There is now a direct relationship between staffing and quality and funding."
The measure goes into effect on July 1st pending federal approval.