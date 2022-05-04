Governor JB Pritzker says despite the reported supreme court opinion on Roe v Wade, abortions will remain legal in Illinois. The governor signed a law a few years ago in anticipation of such a move, establishing a fundamental right to reproductive healthcare.
He says that includes abortions.
The governor says Illinois will continue to be open to women from other states seeking an abortion. According to the most recent data in 2019, more than 7,500 out of state residents traveled to Illinois for the procedure.