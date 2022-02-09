As a court decision hits pause on masks in schools, the Illinois Governor is considering ending even more mandates. Democrat JB Pritzker says to expect new state guidance and changes to mitigations as hospitalizations drop.
More and more states and cities are dropping indoor mask mandates across the country as cases of COVID-19 fall and more people get the vaccine. Pritzker says masking and vaccines have worked to keep the cases in check:
Over the past week Pritzker has said hospitalizations are the key metric to watch when considering changes to current public health mitigations. However, Pritzker has said he believes masks should still be required indoors in Illinois schools. The state is currently appealing a judge’s ruling in Sangamon County which halted the state mask and COVID testing mandates for schools.