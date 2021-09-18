Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker made a stop in Alton on Friday as part of a swing through the Metro East. The governor visited the Kreative Kids Learning Center on Elm Street to talk about the state’s child care investments as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, through the Restore Illinois Childcare program.
More than 200 child care providers in the Metro East will split $19.5 million. The governor says this is an example of how state government can help families:
Kreative Kids Learning Center CEO Kent Neuber says the pandemic has been a challenging time for the center, the staff, and families:
The governor was also joined on the Friday tour by Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and area lawmakers. Alton Mayor David Goins and State Representative Amy Elik also attended the Alton stop.