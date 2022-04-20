Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed the new state budget into law, a plan he says offers $1.8 billion in tax relief for Illinoisans. The Governor says this historic, responsible budget includes direct rebate checks for working families, enacts a one week back-to-school sales tax holiday and suspends the tax on groceries for one year.
The budget increases College MAP Grant funding and mental health and substance abuse services. It also invests more money in workforce training programs and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.