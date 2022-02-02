Alton, IL (62002)

Today

A mixture of snow and sleet in the morning, becoming all snow in the afternoon. High 28F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 18F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.