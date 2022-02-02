A disaster declaration has been issued ahead of the severe winter storm by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. The state Emergency Operations Center in Springfield has been activated to coordinate response efforts statewide. That includes deploying more than 1,800 trucks and equipment to plow and dispatching state police troopers to help stranded motorists.
Illinois Adjutant General Major General Richard Neely says about 130 members of the National Guard are at the ready as well.
Governor Pritzker says this storm will bring many challenges including heavy snow, blizzard conditions, ice, and the potential for flooding.