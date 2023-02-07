A new $40 million grant program to develop megasites in Illinois is being announced by Governor JB Pritzker. Megasites are large areas of land developed so they are ready to be used by manufacturers, distribution centers and industrial centers. The goal is to get more businesses to set up shop in Illinois and create jobs, according to the governor.
Grants range from $250,000 to $5 million. Eligible sites must include at least 200 acres. More details can be found on the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity's website: dceo.illinois.gov