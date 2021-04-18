Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $1.6 billion in federal aid to expand access to early childhood education and childcare for children and families across the state.
This includes $140 million in direct grants to childcare providers over the next three weeks, adding to the $290 million granted to providers earlier in the pandemic. To ensure Illinois can fully capitalize on this influx of federal funds and acting on priorities outlined by the Commission on Equitable Early Childhood Education and Care Funding, the governor announced a network of statewide early childhood planning councils to ensure all communities have access to the early childhood services they need.
Over the next 18 months, the administration will launch a network of early childhood planning councils in communities across the state. The councils will work with families, local early childhood providers, schools, civic leaders, and the business community to ensure communities have the early childhood services they need. Through the work of the local councils, families will be given a voice in designing childhood services, especially families who have historically been shut out of the decision-making process.