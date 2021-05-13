The Madison County Government Relations Committee filed a 29-seat fair map for the public to view on Thursday. The proposed map will be discussed publicly at the Government Relations Committee meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
“The proposed map has support from both Republicans and Democrats serving on the County Board,” Government Relations Committee Chairman Chris Guy said. “Now the most important part is for the public to provide input on the proposed fair map.”
The 29-seat bipartisan fair map is in addition to the map filed Tuesday by Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler. As of Thursday, the County Board has two map proposals for consideration.
Pending a vote by the Government Relations Committee, the County Board may have the option to consider its new county board district boundaries at its regularly scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
The proposed map can be viewed online at https://www.co.madison.il.us/government/county_board/redistrict_29.php