The founding director of Southern Illinois University School of Medicine’s population science and policy department has been appointed the new director of the state’s public health department.
Dr. Sameer Vohra is a pediatrician. He’ll begin his duties August first, and serve as “acting director” until the Illinois Senate confirms his nomination.
Governor J.B. Pritzker said Vohra’s experience and education transcend sectors and fields, and he brings a well-rounded perspective to the agency.
Vohra replaces Dr. Ngozi Ezike, who was IDPH director during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and served a total of three years.
Current acting director Dr. Amaal Tokas will become assistant director.