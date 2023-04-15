Gov. J.B. Pritzker says that he is still seeking to implement a graduated income tax on Illinoisans after a previous attempt was rejected by voters.
Pritzker discussed a multitude of issues at a forum at Harvard University in Boston this week and took questions from students in attendance.
Pritzker was asked about redistribution policies being implemented in Illinois and said he still believes in a tax proposal that failed in 2020.
"I still believe in a graduated income tax. I still believe in making sure that we have a tax system that's fair and that, you use the word redistributive, but importantly, that every child, no matter what ZIP code they live in, gets a good education, a good public education," Pritzker said. "We're working at that every day, but it's not going to be as easy as it would have been had we had a graduated income tax."
The 2020 proposal would have implemented a higher income tax rate on higher earners, allowing lawmakers to set the various rates. Voters soundly rejected that plan to the polls, however.
Pritzker said he fought to get the measure implemented.
"I fought like heck and put my own money behind it and ran a campaign to pass a graduated income tax in the state of Illinois that I believe would help us fund schools properly, it would reduce property taxes, and properly fund schools that are underfunded," Pritzker said.
State Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, told The Center Square that voters have already made it clear they are not interested in any graduated income tax proposal.
"They never give up, and I wouldn't expect anything else," Halbrook said. "What was interesting was, he needed it in 2020 to raise three or three and a half billion dollars, and it failed miserably."
State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Tuetopolis, said the governor needs to do away with his failed plans and focus on the things that the working class really needs.
"We need to be focused on cutting regulation, cutting taxes, opening up opportunity and giving people incentive to work rather than live off of the government," Niemerg said. "That is how we will move forward."