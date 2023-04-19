Several Republican lawmakers have introduced bills in an effort to improve the business climate in Illinois.
During a virtual news conference Monday, the group discussed several pieces of legislation to help Illinois businesses and prevent some from exiting the state and going to a more tax-friendly situation.
“We don’t have to look any further than recent departures of Stellantis, Caterpillar, Boeing, Tyson Foods and others, to understand that Illinois needs to do a better job in retaining our large employers,” said State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles.
From reducing LLC fees for businesses, to eliminating the franchise tax for corporations, the lawmakers are hoping to get a chance to present the bills and move them out of committee to the Senate floor.
Senate Bill 1810 would remove the $100,000 cap on the Net Operating Loss deductions on Dec. 31, aimed at helping businesses invest and grow their organizations without revenue loss to the state.
Senate Bill 140 eliminates the Estate Tax for persons dying on or after the effective date or for transfers made on or after the effective date; also eliminates the generation-skipping estate tax.
State Sen. Seth Lewis, R-Bartlett, has introduced Senate Bill 2075 which would provide tax credits if a business stays in Illinois.
“What about businesses that choose Illinois and are making the conscious decision to stay here,” said Lewis. “I believe these businesses deserve a thank you.”
Senate Bill 1406 from state Sen. Win Stoller, R-Peoria, repeals the franchise tax. Senate Bill 2140 would reduce the limited liability corporation filing fee. Senate Bills 163 and 2084 from DeWitte would give a research and development tax credit and create the Illinois Innovation Tax Credit.
A report last week ranking the U.S. state’s economic outlook looked unfavorable on Illinois. The American Legislative Exchange Council’s “Rich States, Poor States” report ranked Illinois 46th in the country. The state ranked 44th in the corporate income tax rate category.
Illinois state lawmakers return to Springfield this week for the final weeks of the spring legislative session. They’re scheduled in until mid-May, where they’re expected to pass hundreds of bills, including a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.