Several Illinois Republican lawmakers are calling for a performance audit for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services after the department has dealt with a multitude of issues.
On Wednesday, state Reps. Tom Weber, R-Lake Villa, David Welter, R-Morris, and Chris Bos, R-Lake Zurich, held a news conference about House Resolution 824 to call for action to be taken against DCFS.
Weber explained what the audit would look into.
"We have filed HR824 calling on the Illinois Auditor General to audit DCFS and examine the following; Changes the department has made thus far to prevent further deaths, to prevent unnecessary psychiatric stays and better serve the interests of system-involved youths," Weber said.
Since December, five children have died while with the state’s child protection agency. Navin Jones, 8, Damari Perry, 6, Sophia Faye Davis, 1, and Zaraz Walker, 1, all have passed away due. Critics blame the state's child welfare agency, who reportedly had interactions with the children and their families.
DCFS Director Marc Smith has been hit with eight total contempt of court orders after failing to place youth in proper care in a timely manner.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker was asked about these issues and said that these problems go back before his administration.
"The very people who are holding a press conference downstairs are the same people who voted with [former Illinois Gov.] Bruce Rauner to underfund that agency," Pritzker said. "Indeed to provide no funding at all."
Pritzker said the challenges he was left with will take some time to fix.
"What I was left with, and what the current General Assembly was left with, was a lot of rebuilding that needed to take place and it's not something you can snap your fingers and have happen overnight," Pritzker said.
Bos said the Pritzker can place blame where he wants but these issues are still ongoing during his administration.
"Governor, the children who died in 2019, 2020, 2021, and this year, can not be blamed on your predecessor," Bos said. "The children being held for months in the hospital without being properly placed can not be blamed on your predecessor."
The audit request would look into the amount spent defending legal matters, including efforts to get the agency into court-mandated compliance for failure to properly place children, as well as the amount DCFS spent in 2020 and 2021 to address preventable deaths and stays in psychiatric facilities beyond medical necessity and emergency placements.
House Resolution 824 was filed Wednesday and currently awaiting further action.