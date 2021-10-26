Though the gubernatorial primary isn’t until June 2022, Republican candidates vying for their party’s nomination are already looking for who will be their lieutenant governor.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton are up for reelection in November 2022. Four Republicans are looking to challenge them.
Businessman Gary Rabine said he’s looking for a running mate who would be ready to take on the executive role from day one.
“In some cases I think people pick for the wrong reasons, and it’s gotta be the content of somebody's character and their strength and leadership, and nothing else,” Rabine told WMAY.
Former Waterloo Republican state Sen. Paul Schimpf said he will select a running mate that will be a full partner, ready to step in if needed, and will bring solutions.
“I wouldn't just say, ‘OK, this is a person I put on the ticket in order to try to get a certain bloc of votes and then put them out to pasture;’ that’s the furthest thing from what I’m looking for,” Schimpf said. “We need people that can bring ideas to the table. We need people that can unify our state.”
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, said he’s closing in on a selection. His goal, he said, is to return the base of power back to Springfield. To do that, he’s looking for a lieutenant governor to oversee Chicago.
“You know, the ambassador role for the urban areas so they can help hold the Chicago mayor and Chicago politics accountable,” Bailey said.
Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan of Petersburg said his lieutenant governor candidate will have high character and high competency.
“I’m looking for someone who can step into the administration, be trustworthy, high character, willing to take on the corruption alongside of me,” Sullivan said.
There is a Democratic challenger to Pritzker. Chicago area nurse Beverly Miles has already selected Zerlina Smith as a running mate.