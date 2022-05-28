The candidates for the GOP nomination for Illinois governor discussed what they would do to better shore up the state's education system if they were to be elected.
During two different debates in Chicago Tuesday night featuring three candidates each, the candidates were asked about "Critical Race Theory." The idea of focusing on race in school curriculum led many candidates to voice their displeasure with the idea.
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, said the state has failed today's students.
“They have failed our children egregiously. CRT was written into the rules. CRT can be written out of the rules,” Bailey said. “Government needs to be pulled out of our schools. Get the unfunded mandates out of the way and let local school boards and parents come together and decide how they want to educate their children in their schools.”
Bailey went on to say that if he is elected governor, he will replace the entire Illinois State Board of Education.
"One of the first steps I will take as governor will be to fire the superintendent of education and ask for the resignation of the board members because they have failed our children," Bailey said.
Entrepreneur Jesse Sullivan, who says he's a political outsider, also said race and sex education have no part in Illinois schools.
"When it comes to education, I am a father of five young children, it is time to get indoctrination out of our schools and get excellence back in," Sullivan said.
Former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, and businessman Gary Rabine both said they'll focus on safety when speaking about education in the state.
Schimpf said keeping students safe needs to be a team effort.
"You have to try and keep our students safe by working with law enforcement and allowing them to do their jobs," Schimpf said. "You also need to be exploring mental illness and the challenge that mental illness faces in our students."
Illinois has seen a surge of mental health-related doctor visits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among young people.
Rabine said fixing education is part of his three-step plan to improve the state.
"It's property tax regulation so businesses thrive again, its crime, and education," Rabine said. "I'm the person who can fix these issues, I have done it many times."
There are six candidates vying for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, including attorney Max Solomon and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.
Irvin and Darren Bailey are the frontrunners for the GOP nomination. The GOP Primary is on June 28th. Early voting has already begun.