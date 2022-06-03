If you live in Illinois and a photo of you showed up on Google Photos, you may be able to collect money as part of a class-action lawsuit. Google has agreed to pay $100 million to settle the suit that accused the company of violating state privacy laws. The time period is May 1, 2015 to April 25 of this year.
The lawsuit alleges that Google violated Illinois law by collecting and storing bio-metric data of state residents who appeared in an image in the photograph sharing and storage service known as Google Photos, without notice and consent. Illinois residents must submit an online claim by Sept. 24 in order to possibly receive payment, however that amount is after court fees, costs, and expenses. An exact amount will depend on how many sign up for a payment. Find to the link to the settlement page below: