The local Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is on target to reach its goal of $217,500. About $61,000 is already accounted for. They received a gold coin over the weekend at the Schnucks Store in Wood River.
Alton Salvation Army Captain Sean Grey tells The Big Z bell ringers are still needed through December 24th at 2pm.
Thursday is Salvation Army Children’s Day on The Big Z. From 10am-noon tune in to hear guests from the organization talk about their work in the Riverbend. Big Z staff and other volunteers will also be ringing bells at the McDonald’s in Alton, Bethalto, and Godfrey from 8am – 2pm.
For more information about volunteering to ring, call 465-7764, or go to www.registertoring.com