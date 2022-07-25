64-year-old Ronald D. Jones died of an apparent cardiac event while trying to break up a dog fight Saturday morning. Now his daughter has set up a fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses and medical treatment for his dog, which was severely injured in an attack by two other dogs.
Police say Jones was walking his dog on a leash when, according to witnesses, the dog was attacked by the two dogs being walked by a woman, who has not been publicly named. Those dogs were also leashed but apparently were able to pull away from her. Jones and the woman tried for several minutes to separate the animals when the man collapsed. In the meantime, a witness from the Old Oak Ridge Trailer Park on Wesley Drive called 9-1-1 around 10:35am Saturday and a responding officer secured the scene and began CPR on Jones, but to no avail. The woman suffered several bites and other injuries and was taken to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment. Jones’ dog suffered extensive injuries and will need a leg amputation. Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon says his department has offered to pay the first $400 of the family’s veterinary bill.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/isis-leg-amputation-and-funeral-expenses