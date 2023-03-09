The family of a 44-year-old woman involved in a multi-car crash Tuesday in Jersey County has set up a fundraiser to offset her medical expenses. Identified on the GoFundMe site as Christy Walker, she was hit head-on when another car crossed the center line after being rear-ended on Illinois Route 109 just north of the Do Drop Inn.
Walker was flown to a St. Louis area hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash. According to the information on the page, she suffered multiple broken bones: both femurs, both shin bones, both pelvic bones, and a broken ankle. She also has a large gash on her right upper leg just above the knee that severed numerous blood vessels. We have a link to the GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/christy-walker-medical