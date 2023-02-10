Proposed changes to the Village of Godfrey’s business license application process have been tabled until the next Village Board meeting. While most of what has been proposed looks good to Trustee Virginia Woulfe-Beile, she says there is one aspect that concerns her – the proposed $250 fine.
The changes are the result of recent incidents in which business owners have begun construction prior to getting their business license, only to have to tear out all of the work they have done that is not deemed to code during inspections. The new application as proposed includes wording stating that you must contact the Planning and Zoning Department prior to any construction.