The 2022 Great Godfrey Maze has been in operation for a couple of weeks, and this Saturday marks the start of its most popular offering – the Haunted Maze. Located at Glazebrook Park, the maze has been a fixture of fall in Godfrey for decades, and the head of the Park & Recreation Department says he’s looking forward to the month of October.
Chris Logan tells The Big Z the Haunted Maze is actually a separate maze from what they’re using now.
Added attractions at the maze include a corn crib for the little kids, the popular cow train, a jumping pillow, and a wagon ride. Hours of operation are Fridays from 6-10pm and Saturdays 11am – 10pm. More details are available at https://godfreyil.org/village-township-departments/parks-and-recreation/great-godfrey-corn-maze/