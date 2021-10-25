An 80-year-old Godfrey man continues to recover from a bout with COVID-19. Fred Dykeman spent 40 days in the hospital earlier this year and is now going through intensive rehabilitation. His doctor told him the virus had ravaged his system.
Physical therapy started in the hospital, then in a skilled nursing facility, then an occupational therapist visited in his home, followed finally by outpatient therapy for an hour, twice a week. He says he had to relearn many basic skills.
His physical therapist at OSF HealthCare credits he and his wife with “dogged, single-minded determination” in assisting in his recovery. Dykeman wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. He had no underlying medical conditions and he was in excellent physical shape due to his commitment to working out regularly.