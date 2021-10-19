Godfrey has hired a new park and recreation director.
Chris Logan comes to the village from the East Alton Parks and Recreation department. He calls this position his “dream job.”
A graduate of Marquette Catholic High School, Logan talked about the qualifications he brings to the job.
Logan takes over following the departure of former department head Todd Strubhart, who took a similar job in University City about a month ago. The village of Godfrey is home to Glazebrook Park, Homer Adams Park, LaVista Park, Hoffman Gardens, and Clifton Terrace Park.