The public is being urged to leave fireworks displays up to the professionals. That is the consensus of fire protection professionals statewide, including that of Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer. He says fireworks shows should only be put on by experts with proper certification from the state.
Those who don't, face penalties. But understanding there will still be those who shoot them off anyway, he tells The Big Z common sense should be in play.
There are about 2,300 people licensed to use explosives in Illinois. Just over 900 of those licenses are specifically for display fireworks.
(Copyright WBGZ Radio / www.Advantagenews.com)