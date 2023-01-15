A Godfrey couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. David and Mary Wells were honored during a family celebration. They were married in Meadowbrook just days after they both turned 18 years old.
According to their daughter Dee Cunningham, the two met when they were just 15 in the lobby of a movie theater. They were each other’s first boyfriend and girlfriend. The Wells were married by a Justice of the Peace shortly after their 18th birthdays. Mary turned 18 on October 10 and David turned 18 years old on October 18 and they were married on November 1, 1947.
They are the parents of Dee Cunningham of Alton, David Wells of Godfrey, Terry Wells of Alton and Kevin Wells of Bethalto. They have 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
David retired from Laclede Steel and Mary sold Shaklee products from her home.
Congratulations!