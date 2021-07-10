The Great Godfrey Corn Maze will make a comeback this year. The Godfrey Park and Recreation Department has announced an opening date for Sept. 17. The theme for the maze this year will be circus-based. The Greatest Show in Godfrey will feature maze carvings of circus tents, clowns, lions, seals, and elephants.
Park and Recreation Director Todd Strubhart said it’s a return to something familiar to many.
Two mazes are offered: a 5-acre maze open 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays; and a 2-acre "haunted maze" that opens in October from 7:30-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The 2021 Fall Festival that features cow trains, bounce houses and wagon rides will be Sept. 25. The Great Godfrey Corn Maze at Glazebrook Park will be open Sept. 17 through Halloween.