The annual Glo Bingo for Dream Home Charities returns to the Riverbend in a little less than two weeks, and it was a near-immediate sellout.
The fundraiser for Dream Home Charities’ Fill Santa's Semis effort has become a bit of a tradition in the Riverbend, and organizers say they need volunteers to work the event at the Alton VFW Post 1308 on Alby Street in Alton.
Dream Homes Charities Founder Sherry Gilleland says they also have another need: a location for their Christmas program. The church they had been using is not available this year.
If you can volunteer at Glo-Bingo or know of an available space for the Christmas program, call (618) 779-0990 or (618) 497-4663.