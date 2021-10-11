Glen Carbon police are seeking assistance from the public identifying a burglar.
According to a press release, police received reports of three residential burglaries over the weekend of Oct. 9 in the Kingsley Way and Forest Grove subdivisions. In two of the burglaries, the burglar forced entry into the residence. The residence was occupied in one burglary, but the burglar fled after the activation of an alarm.
The burglar is 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 11 inches tall, wearing a blue ski mask with reflective lettering or embroidery, a grey and black sweatshirt with a reflective logo, possibly Izod, on the chest; bluejeans and white tennis shoes.
Police ask anyone with information about the burglaries to contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at (618) 288-7226 or the anonymous tip line at (618) 391-4470.