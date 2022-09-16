An area man has been sentenced to minimal jail time for taking part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. 45-year-old Jeremiah Carollo of Glen Carbon is seen on video breaking through a police line on the Capitol steps. A judge said Carollo didn’t carry a weapon and didn’t break anything, but his presence helped inflame the passions of others.
He sentenced Carollo to 21 days in jail and ordered him to perform 60 hours of community service. Jeremiah Carollo’s brother, 23-year-old Anthony Carollo and their cousin, 31-year-old Cody Vollan, both of Lockport, Illinois, also pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges related to the January 6 breach. They were sentenced to 12 months’ probation.