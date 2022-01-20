A Glen Carbon man, his brother, and cousin have been charged in federal court with crimes related to the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capital. 45-year-old Jeremiah Carollo is charged with entering a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
His brother, 23-year-old Anthony Carollo and their cousin, 31-year-old Cody Vollan, both of Lockport, Illinois, face the same charges. All three were arrested Wednesday. The trio were linked to the Capitol on that day through their Gmail accounts and geolocation data obtained from Google by a search warrant, according to a criminal complaint. Phone, driver's license records, and their social media accounts were also traced.