Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ community service project, Operation: You’re Not Alone, has been received by the public with excitement. Girl Scouts will be out in their communities this weekend, April 24, collecting bags that have been left at doorsteps in their neighborhoods. They’ll then be working with their troop or service unit to assemble and deliver the care packages to nursing homes and long-term care facilities in their areas.
“The public excitement for this service project has been phenomenal,” said Mary Buchanan, senior director of program engagement. “There’s still a way for individuals and businesses to be involved, even if they didn’t have Girl Scouts visit their neighborhood. What’s even better, this is an opportunity to also support their local Girl Scouts.”
Individuals and businesses can purchase a case of Girl Scout Cookies (12 packages) for $60. GSofSI will see that these cases are delivered to Girl Scouts participating in the community service project, and the cookies will be delivered to nursing homes and long-term care facilities along with the care packages Girl Scouts collected. The proceeds from the sale of these cookies will be distributed to local Girl Scouts in the donor’s Service Unit area.
“The COVID-19 pandemic presented numerous challenges for Girl Scouts to hold cookie booths in ways they have in the past,” Buchanan added. “By purchasing cookies for this service project, people can support residents in long-term care facilities or nursing homes and their local Girl Scouts at the same time.”
For anyone interested in purchasing cases of cookies for Operation: You’re Not Alone, contact Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois at (800) 345-6858 or customercare@gsofsi.org.