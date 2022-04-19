A handful of Girl Scouts from the Riverbend have been named All-Star Cookie Entrepreneurs. The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recently wrapped up its cookie sales for the year, with more than 718,000 packages of cookies sold this year.
Tricia Higgins, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois tells The Big Z what makes an All-Star.
Kaitlyn Gillson from the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana Service Unit sold 1,856 packages. Alexis Brown from the same unit sold 1.033 packages. Katelynn Norman from the Bethalto Service Unit sold 1,360 packages, and Mari Short from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Service Unit sold 1,890 packages. Higgins says sales were up across the board this year.
She says their new cookie – the Adventurefuls - sold especially well. Adventurefuls are described as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.