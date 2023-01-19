Expect to see Girl Scouts scattered around the Riverbend starting this weekend. The various troops are taking delivery of the numerous variety of cookies. You will be able to buy Girl Scout Cookies straight off of the cookie booths that will be scattered about the region.
Tricia Higgins, Girl Scouts Communications & Marketing Manager tells The Big Z you will be able to find tables in many of the popular shopping areas.
Proceeds from the cookie sales go to fund various expenses, including programming, camp maintenance and financial assistance for girls who would otherwise be unable to afford to be a girl scout. Higgins says most of the popular variety of cookies will be available again this year. They are also rolling out a new variety this year: the Raspberry Rally, which won’t be available until the end of February, and only online.