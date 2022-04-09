It’s time to start thinking about summer camps, and the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is offering a number of options this year. There are Resident and Day camps available this year. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify.
Girl Scout spokesperson Tricia Higgins tells The Big Z this is the first time they will be back to offering a traditional, full camp experience in two years.
Resident Camp sessions are available in DuBois, Edwardsville, Ozark, and Makanda. Day Camps are being held in June and July in various places throughout the council. Girls can join Girl Scouts now through an extended membership so they can enjoy camping this summer and transition right into the troop experience in the fall. Visit http://gsofsi.org/summercamp for more information. You can hear the full interview with Higgins here: