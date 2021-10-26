There’s no freezing weather in the forecast yet, but car care experts say you should still stay on top of your car's maintenance. With the average temperatures falling, you may notice a reminder light up on your dashboard. Chuck Tucker, owner of Tucker's Automotive Repair and Tire in Godfrey, says that is your car telling you your tire pressure is falling.
Tucker tells The Big Z when checking your tires for wear, don’t just look at the outer tread.
Tucker says with nightfall coming earlier, you may notice your headlights aren’t bright enough for you. He says if your lights have aged and gotten a yellow film on them, there are kits on the market that can clear them up, or you can bring your vehicle to his shop, and they can do that for you there.