Street racing is something that is an issue year-round, nut more so as the weather warms. The illegal practice is highly dangerous, and sometimes deadly. A local racetrack is hoping to provide an outlet if you have a need for speed. World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison will open its drag strip once a month starting in March to host events that should appeal to the street racers in the St. Louis area.
The track's John Bisci bristles when he hears street racers referred to as drag racers. He tells The Big Z Midnight Madness is a way to get the street racers off of the highways and onto a legal venue.
Midnight Madness will kick-off for the season on March 24 at 6pm with racing and drifting from 7pm-1am. In addition to the racing, there is music and special attractions offered throughout each night. For more information, call (618) 215-8888, or go to www.WWTRaceway.com